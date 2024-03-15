Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) A worker was killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 12.30 pm at a factory in the Domibivili MIDC area, the official said.

Five fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out by 3 pm, following which the cooling operations were undertaken, said Sudhir S Dishing, station officer at the MIDC fire station.

Santosh Khambe (47), a worker at the factory was burnt alive, and his charred body was recovered from the premises, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the police will probe the incident.

