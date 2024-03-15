New Delhi, March 15: The filing of nominations for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections began on Friday with the final list of contesting candidates slated to be released on March 16. The left student outfits have shortlisted four probable candidates for the post of president which includes Students' Federation of India (SFI), candidate Umesh Kumar Yadav, Democratic Students' Federation's (DSF) Anagha Pradeep and Swati Singh, and Dhananjay of All India Students' Association (AISA), according to representatives of the students outfits.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) may field Umesh Chandra Ajmira, Arjun Anand, Govind Dangi, Deepika, or Kavya for the president's post, the student representatives said. From the Congress-affiliated students outfit National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Kunal Kumar, Shudhandhu Shekhar or Farheen Zaidi may run up for the post, members of the outfit told PTI. JNUSU Election 2024: JNU Students' Body Polls on March 22.

The filing of the nominations will continue till 5 pm today following which the final list of eligible candidates will be displayed on Saturday. The JNUSU elections are being held after a gap of four years. The elections were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not be conducted thereafter.

The last JNUSU election was won by left backed SFI candidate Aishe Ghosh in 2019. The left students outfits had formed an alliance to contest in the 2019 polls under the banner The United-Left alliance which included a coalition of AISA, SFI, DSF, and AISF. Scuffle at JNU: Jawaharlal Nehru University Administration Warns of Strict Action Against Students Responsible for Clashes Over Poll Committee Selection.

This year as well, the left students outfits are likely to form an alliance to contest in the JNUSU polls and mutually decide the presidential candidate.

