Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday remarked that by the time 2026 assembly election arrives, only a few Muslim MLAs will remain in the Congress.

Congress MLAs such as Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Nurul Huda and a few more will remain in the party, Sarma told reporters at the sidelines of a programme at Gohpur in Bishwanath district.

Asked whether Congress leader Rana Goswami, who resigned as its working president recently, is joining the BJP, the CM said he has no information about it. "He is a powerful leader of the Congress and if he joins the BJP, I will welcome it", he said.

A politician, however, has to consider many aspects before taking a decision, Sarma added.

Echoing the chief minister, the state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Except the names I mentioned, all other Congress leaders and MLAs are in touch with us".

Earlier in the day, Assam Pradesh Congress Chief Bhupen Borah had claimed that the Sarma was afraid of him as is evident from his "acrimonious behaviour towards me and family".

Bora alleged that his brother and sister-in-law, both government employees, have been transferred to two opposite corners of the state.

The PCC chief further said he had asked for increased security after he was assaulted during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in January, but he has not been provided additional security yet.

The Congress state president also alleged that those who 'physically attacked me during the #BharatJodoNyayYatra are being allowed to roam free'.

'In a state where writing a poem of dissent, or a scathing tweet, can get you arrested, just imagine an assailant walking about freely, without a care in the world!', he posted on 'X'.

'Acrimony is a sign of fear! I am certain that if there is one person in Assam that @HimantaBiswa truly fears, it is me. Why? Because his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family betrays his innermost fears. HBS doesn't like followers, he likes slaves', he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the CM 'can buy a few MLAs here and there, but he cannot buy me'.

'Just see his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family: He transferred out my brother and sister-in-law, both government servants, to two opposite corners of Assam. Therefore, it is safe to say: fear, thy name is Himanta!', he added.

Reacting to Borah's allegation, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said that government employees must serve in any corner of the state and he cannot concern himself with the Congress leader's sense of entitlement.

'Just because they happen to be relatives of some big Congress leader, doesn't mean they will get special treatment', he added.

