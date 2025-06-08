Ranchi, May 8 (PTI) The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Jharkhand around mid-June, a weather official said on Sunday.

The progress of the monsoon is likely to get momentum after June 10, he said.

The monsoon hit Kerala on May 24 this year, a week ahead of schedule. Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Jharkhand is June 10. However, it has been reaching Jharkhand between June 12 and June 25 since 2010, according to the Met office record.

"Monsoon is unlikely to arrive in Jharkhand before June 12. It is expected by mid-June if the condition turns favourable," Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand told PTI.

He said westerly wind is persisting over Jharkhand, presently.

"Until it changes into easterly wind and brings moisture, the progress of monsoon over the state is unlikely. The flow of easterly wind is likely after June 10 in the state, which might help development of a system and progress of monsoon," he said.

A system that developed over the Bay of Bengal in the last week of May moved towards the northeastern parts of the country through Bangladesh.

"Had it moved toward this region, the monsoon could have arrived in Jharkhand earlier," Anand added.

According to IMD, rainfall from June 1 to June 7 has been normal over Jharkhand. The state has received 19.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 19.4 mm during the period.

Officially the rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is considered as monsoon rain by IMD.

Anand said that the condition is favourable for farmers for nursery raising of paddy crops due to intermittent rains over the state.

Jharkhand had received normal rainfall during the previous monsoon season.

The state's actual rainfall was recorded at 1011.6mm from June 1 to September 30 last year.

In 2023, the Jharkhand government announced 158 blocks of 17 districts as drought-hit, while as many as 226 of the 260 blocks of the state had been declared so in 2022 due to scanty rainfall in the first two months of monsoon -- June and July.

