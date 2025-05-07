New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources confirmed to ANI.

The coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil.

The Indian forces selected these locations with the intent of targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in India, sources added.

A loitering munition is a type of precision weapon that hovers over a target area to locate and strike targets, often autonomously or under human control, before being expended.

Earlier, India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his first reaction to the attack posted on X, "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also praised the Indian Army, writing, "Bharat Mata ki Jai." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a post on X stating, "Jai Hind." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his support to the Indian Army, posting, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind ki Sena!"

Meanwhile, opposition leaders also came out in support of the Indian Army.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X, "They asked about religion. Now suffer your karma. Indian Army."

UBT leader Aditya Thackeray also praised the action, saying, "Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated... Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn't stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!"

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his admiration, saying, "Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army."

However, despite India's precision strikes on terror targets, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area, just hours after the operation. The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner," officials confirmed. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner." (ANI)

