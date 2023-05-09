Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) More than two weeks after a cab driver was found dead in an open sewer in the city, a case of death due to negligence has been registered against unidentified officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered on Monday after a complaint by the deceased's brother at Badshahpur police station, they said.

On April 21, passersby had spotted a body lying in the sewer near Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road and police were informed. A police team, with the help of a JCB machine and fire personnel, pulled out the body from the 10-foot-deep sewer.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Singh, a native of Mathura.

Vikas Singh, brother of the deceased, had then told police that they lived together in the city.

According to police, on April 14, Dinesh called his brother and told him that he was going home but soon after his mobile phone was found switched off. After waiting for four days, a missing report was filed at Sector 56 police station on April 18.

After the postmortem of the body, police had handed over it to the family members.

However, on Monday, Vikas gave a complaint to police saying that if there was a cover on the sewer, his brother's life could have been saved, police said.

“There was no lid on the sewer line. In such a situation, only the employees and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram are responsible for the death of my brother. My brother died only due to their negligence,” Vikas said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified officials and employees of MCG, police said, adding they have started an investigation into the matter.

