Manguluru (Karnataka) [India],February 21 (ANI): Operation Elephant has begun in the Kadaba region in Dakshin Kannada district to capture the wild elephant which killed two people in that area on Monday.

Operation is underway under the leadership of Deputy Forest Conservator Dr. Dinesh Kumar. ACF Praveen Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Zonal Forest Officers N. Manjunath, R. Girish, Raghavendra, a team of officers and staff of the Forest Department are also involved in this operation.

5 trained elephants named Abhimanyu, Prashant, Harsha, Kanjan and Mahendra are experts in catching wild elephants and have arrived from Nagarhole and Dubare camp to catch the wild elephant in the early Tuesday morning hours. A team of forest department personnel are also conducting observations and detecting the movements of the wild elephant using drone technology. There are more than 50 staff involved in this activity from Sullia, Panja, and Subramanhya.

It has been reported that Ranjitha, 22, and Ramesh Rai, 55, became prey to the said wild elephant in the early hours of Monday morning in the Renjiladi village of the Subramanhya range in Kadaba Taluk, causing discontent and tension in the district. Angry villagers stated that despite their frequent complaints about the elephant threat over the previous five years, the authorities had a lax attitude. They said that despite many representations to the district and forest authorities, nothing was done.

S Angara, the Minister for Fisheries and Ports in Karnataka Government visited the area and the village on Monday night, the villagers criticised him for the government's incompetence. In response, Minister Angara questioned and cautioned the forest officials of further action.

In the aftermath of the incident, district authorities have announced Rs 15 lakh compensation each for the families of two victims. They also promised a job for the brother of the deceased young woman. (ANI)

