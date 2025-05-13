Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, BJD leader Amar Patnaik praised the courage of the Indian armed forces and said they have sent a clear message to Pakistan.

"We really salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Not only have they destroyed the terror infrastructure, they have also given a very strong message to the sponsor of terrorism, that is the state of Pakistan," Patnaik said.

He added that since Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, it is clear that a powerful message has been sent to both Pakistan and the terrorists.

"A strong message has been given to Pakistan and the terror infrastructure sponsored by them, as also to the terrorists, that wherever they are inside Pakistan, India is in a position to hit them and annihilate them," he said.

He further stated, "In the all-party meeting, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had already stated that they are with the government in the entire action they are proposing to take against terrorism and its sponsors. Since Operation Sindoor 2.0 is still continuing, as I understand, I think a detailed elaboration of it may not be necessary at this stage. One thing is sufficient to say: yes, indeed a very strong message has been given to Pakistan."

"The second point which the Prime Minister made in his speech is that the threshold for attack has now come in the form of a new doctrine- that any act of terror will be considered an act of war against India. I think the message is very clear, and this message has been reiterated by the Prime Minister in today's address to the nation," said BJD leader Amar Patnaik.

In a first address to the nation since India's military retaliation 'Operation Sindoor,' PM Modi outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine.

Firstly, the 'Decisive Retaliation,' any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots. The second is 'No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail'. PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.

The third pillar is 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.' PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

PM pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, the world once again witnessed Pakistan's disturbing reality--senior Pakistani military officials openly attending funerals of eliminated terrorists, proving Pakistan's deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that India will continue taking decisive steps to safeguard its citizens against any threat. India effectively repelled escalation by the Pakistan military following Operation Sindoor and also pounded some airbases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)