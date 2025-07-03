Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into alleged sale of 90 Gir cows from a state government project to individuals, including the wife of a BJP minister, an MP and several MLAs.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, of large-scale corruption under the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project, initiated in 2021.

Also Read | Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar’s Operation Sindoor Statement.

"Assam has recently unearthed gross irregularities, misappropriation of public funds, and large-scale corruption, along with what can only be described as a shameful act of sacrilege and betrayal of public trust involving the holy cow, revered as a mother in Indian culture," he said.

"This is not just an administrative failure—it is an unethical, irreligious, and deeply inhumane act that has hurt the spiritual and cultural sentiments of millions," he added.

Also Read | 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam': Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Play 'Janani' in Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film.

The matter relates to the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project, launched in July 2021, under which 300 Gir cows were procured from Gujarat through an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gogoi said.

"However, serious allegations have now come to light. In all, 90 Gir cows went missing after arriving at Rangia railway station on April 2–3, 2022. Conflicting statements by the chief minister and project chairman have only deepened public suspicion and eroded trust," he added.

The people of Assam deserve transparency, accountability and justice, while the holy cow -- a symbol of purity and motherhood -- must not be reduced to an object of commercial exploitation by those in power, the opposition leader asserted.

"We, therefore, humbly request you to initiate a CBI probe into the entire episode, including the procurement, custody, distribution, and subsequent sale or disappearance of Gir cows under the Gorukhuti Project. We also urge for a forensic audit of subsidy disbursements and financial records of all involved entities," he added.

The Gorukhuti project was set up on over 77,000 bighas of land cleared during a massive eviction drive in 2021, which primarily displaced Bengali-speaking Muslim families. The drive drew nationwide criticism after two people—including a 12-year-old boy—were killed in police firing.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah last week in a press meet had said that 90 Gir cows, originally bought for Gorukhuti project, were sold off to private individuals, including his wife, BJP state chief Dilip Saikia, MLAs Bhubon Pegu, Diganta Kalita and Utpal Bora.

The principal opposition party of Assam, Congress, also demanded a CBI probe into the entire alleged corruption by BJP ministers, MP, MLAs and leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)