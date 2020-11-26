Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) The opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday accused the BJD government of Odisha of inept handling of inter-state border disputes, while Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi said that such differences will be resolved through mutual understanding. The state has boundary disputes with neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The issue was raised in the Assembly during a discussion on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on inter-state boundary disputes. Initiating the debate, BJP Chief Whip Mohan Majhi said, "There are 21 villages in Koraput district and 16 villages in Gajapati district having border dispute with Andhra Pradesh. As there has been no development in the border areas, people are inclined towards the neighbouring state."

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Issued Call for One-Day Strike? Who All Are Participating? What May Remain Closed.

Majhi demanded immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in order to save Odisha's boundary.

BJP deputy leader in the Assembly B C Sethi claimed that neighbouring states are indulging in illegal activities as the state government is not serious about the border disputes.

Also Read | SEBI Revises Steps Announced to Curb Market Volatility Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sethi claimed that the people in the border area are in a dilemma as there is "inaction" from the Odisha government side while they get lucrative offers from the neighbouring states.

Infiltrators have entered Balasore and Bhadrak districts taking advantage of the situation, he said and demanded constitution of an all-party committee to resolve the issue.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra accused the state government of remaining in "deep sleep and in coma" and therefore unable to make any effort to resolve the issue. He, however, walked out of the House for not being allowed sufficient time to elaborately speak on the issue.

Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi said that efforts were made by the Koraput district administration and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (southern division) to resolve the issue.

"The collector of Visakhapatnam district (of Andhra Pradesh) said that the dispute will be resolved on the basis of the revenue map of both the states," he added.

On the border dispute with West Bengal, Marandi said that a meeting between senior revenue officials of the two states was held in Bhubaneswar on July 24 last year where it was decided that the demarcation of the boundary will be made in accordance with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

It was also decided that illegal sand quarry in the bordering villages in Balasore district will be stopped, he said.

This apart, the minister said that state has border disputes with West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Nuapada districts respectively.

He said the revenue officials of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are working on the dispute relating to some villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. A joint inspection was conducted and its the final report awaited, he said.

The minister, however, said that there was no such major border order dispute due to timely intervention by the Odisha government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)