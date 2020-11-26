New Delhi, November 26: A massive one-day strike is planned in most states and union territories today as the central trade unions and agrarian bodies decided to mount joint pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government. While the Bharat Bandh strike was scheduled a month in advance by the central trade unions, the farmer bodies later decided to extend support. Punjab Railway Blockade Temporarily Ends, Farmer Unions Allow Resumption of Trains From November 23 for 15 Days.

The strike was expected to elicit the participation of over 25 crore workers to mark their angst against several policies of the central government. Barring the trader and farmer bodies affiliated to the Sangh Parivar, most other unions have decided to join the protests along with their cadres.

Why Bharat Bandh Call Was Issued? What Are The Demands?

The Bharat Bandh was called by the trade unions to seek Rs 7,500 monthly assistance to families who are unable to pay income taxes, have been battered by the pandemic. The unions also called for a monthly 10-kg ration assistance to such households.

Among other demands raised by them includes scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS), reinstatement of an improved form of Employees Pension Scheme of 1995, and 200 days of guaranteed employment under the MGNREGA programme.

The protesters also called for an immediate revocation of the labour reform codes and the three farm bills that were recently passed by the Parliament. They have further demanded the government to "stop the privatisation" of public sector undertakings.

Who All Are Participating in The Strike?

The ten central unions include Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women''s Association (SEWA).

Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). The BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not participate in the strike.

The united front of farmer organisations -- AIKSCC -- has also extended its support to the general strike and would be mobilising their members in rural areas to express solidarity with the striking workers.

What May Remain Closed

Since the AIBEA - one of the largest union of bank workers - has also supported the strike, banking operations may get affected today.

Massive traffic snarls could be witnessed around Delhi-NCR as farmer organisations have called for a "chakka jam" to protest against the farm laws introduced by the Centre. Commutation facilities may also be hit as auto and taxi driver unions in several states have also supported the bandh call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).