New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Opposition parties, including TMC, Congress, DMK, AAP, TRS, SP, CPI(M), RJD, and Shiv Sena have expressed apprehension on the long-term implications of the Supreme Court judgment upholding the amendments to the PMLA 2002.

"We place on record our deep apprehension on the long-term implications of the recent Supreme Court judgment upholding, in entirety, the amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, without examining whether some of these amendments could have been enacted by way of Finance Act," said the joint statement.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: CM Mamata Banerjee Reshuffles Cabinet; Babul Supriyo Among Nine Ministers Sworn-in.

"If tomorrow the Supreme Court holds that the challenged amendments through Finance Act are bad in law, then the entire exercise would become futile and loss of judicial time," it added.

"We hold, and will always hold, our Supreme Court in the highest respect. Yet, we are compelled to point out that the judgment should have awaited the verdict of a larger Bench for examining the constitutionality of the Finance Act route to carry out amendments," the statement read.

Also Read | Congress Leaders Change Display Pics on Social Media Accounts to Jawaharlal Nehru Holding National Flag; BJP Throws Dynastic Jibe.

"These far-reaching amendments strengthened the hands of a government, indulging in the political vendetta of the worst kind, by using these very amended laws relating to money laundering and investigation agencies, to target its political opponents in a mischievous and malicious manner," the statement added.

"We are also very disappointed that the highest judicial authority, invited to give an independent verdict on the lack of checks and balances in the Act, has virtually reproduced arguments given by the executive in support of draconian amendments. We hope that the dangerous verdict will be short-lived and that constitutional provisions will prevail soon," as per the statement.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in a press conference said, "Today 17 Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress and Aam Admi Party, and one Independent RS MP Kapil Sibal signed this joint statement. The statement is about the implication of Supreme Court judgment (on amendments to PMLA 2002), especially when the government's sole principle is political vendetta."

"Further steps will also be taken. We have sought a review, and our leaders and Opposition leaders will also meet the President. Steps will also be taken to take it up with Supreme Court," he added.

On July 27, the top court upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers relating to arrest, attachment of property, search, and seizure under the PMLA.

The joint statement comes after raids were conducted by the ED on the premises of the National Herald newspaper in the national capital and elsewhere.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have already been questioned by the probe agency in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald seizure under the PMLA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)