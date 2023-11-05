Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) The opposition parties in Goa have slammed the state government for its decision to introduce tickets for two-wheelers on ferry boats going across rivers.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, Revolutionary Goans and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday protested the decision taken by the state river and navigation department.

Two-wheeler users have not been charged any fare to use the ferry boats since 1995, while four-wheelers have to pay a fare.

The BJP-led state government is hell-bent on taxing people by introducing such measures, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said.

The people are forced to use ferry boats as the state government has failed to create infrastructure such as bridges for them.

Goa is home to several islands, including Chorao and Diwar, which are accessible through ferry boats operated by the state river navigation department.

The Congress staged an agitation at the Old Goa ferry point in North Goa, while the AAP and Revolutionary Goans protested at different ferry points in South Goa.

State River Navigation Minister Subhash Phal Desai, meanwhile, said the protests were unwarranted.

The state government has introduced a monthly pass system, which works out cheaper for commuters compared to the earlier rates, he said.

In 1995, two-wheelers were charged a fee of Rs 5 per trip, which was scrapped by then minister Pandurang Madkaikar as a populist measure, the minister said.

The recent introduction of a pass system for the two-wheelers will cost Rs 150 per month, which is Rs 5 per day and Rs 2.5 per trip if you travel twice and less than that if you use the ferry frequently, he said.

A pass costing Rs 600 per month for four-wheelers amounts to Rs 20 per day and Rs 10 per trip, Phal Desai said, claiming that the cost was the same earlier too.

Islanders use the ferry service every day, and their cost of travel remains the same. The only change is that now they will have to take the passes before travel, he said.

People who don't use the ferry frequently can pay Rs 40, the minister said.

Ferry boats generate a revenue of Rs 70 lakh annually, while their liability is to the tune of Rs 45-50 crore, he said, adding that the pass system will bring in Rs 4 crore to 5 crore per month.

The river and navigation department has failed to improve the ferry service and modernise it, as every time the proposal is moved, the finance department questions the poor revenue collection, Phal Desai said.

It is necessary to adopt such revenue models to keep the ferry services up to date, he said.

