New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday criticised the three key bills brought by the government that seek to overhaul the criminal justice system, saying the opportunity to replace and redraft the colonial laws has been "wasted".

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three key bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- that seek to overhaul the criminal justice system.

Also Read | UGC NET 2023: NTA Likely To Release December Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

In a post on X, former home minister Chidambaram said, "Has the government really dumped the British 'colonial' criminal laws? Consider the fact that 90-95% of IPC, 95% of CrPC and 99% of Evidence Act have been cut, copied and pasted in the three Bills: can any one deny or debate that fact?"

"In fact, the government has immortalised Macaulay and Fitz Stephen who drafted the original IPC and Evidence Act," he claimed.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Hackers Circulate Intimate Photos, Videos and Chats of Woman on Social Media After She Refuses To Pay Ransom.

The opportunity to replace and redraft the laws has been wasted, Chidambaram said.

The three bills will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)