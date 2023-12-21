Ahmedabad, December 21: A 27-year-old woman from Paldi found herself caught in a distressing incident involving alleged hacking and subsequent harassment. The victim filed a complaint with the Cybercrime police in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 19, recounting a harrowing experience of invasion of privacy, where two unidentified individuals circulated her intimate chats when she refused to meet their ransom demands.

According to the Times of India report, the woman, a senior IT professional, detailed in her FIR that she had been using Instagram for approximately a year when, on September 20, she received a message from an account named "Anastasia Goa," purportedly belonging to a woman from Russia. The message ominously threatened to circulate intimate pictures, videos, and chats of the complainant and her boyfriend to the complainant's relatives unless a ransom of Rs 20,000 was paid. Ahmedabad Shocker: Female Students Thrash Serial Harasser With Belts Near Balubhai Cross Roa (Watch Video).

Perplexed and alarmed, the victim requested proof, and the Russian woman, complying with the victim's request, promptly sent screenshots of the compromising material. Disturbed by the revelation, the complainant initially suspected her boyfriend but was relieved to learn that he had not shared any such content. Advised by her boyfriend to report the incident, the woman threatened to file a complaint, prompting the Russian woman to challenge her brazenly. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Her Hair Pulled by Spa Manager in Ahmedabad; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

As the situation escalated, the alleged hacker demanded Rs 20,000 to delete the sensitive content and provided details of an international account from a Russian bank, along with the contact information of a man in Madhya Pradesh for a UPI transaction. Refusing to comply, the victim claimed that the Russian woman followed through on her threat, disseminating the videos and pictures to the complainant's friend when the ransom was not paid.

