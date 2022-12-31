Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 31 (ANI): A day after Meghalaya BJP threatened to move Election Commission (EC) against the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress's financial inclusion scheme Women Empowerment (WE) Card, state vice-president George B Lyngdoh said that the move only exposes BJP's "anti-people agenda".

Referring to Meghalaya BJP's announcement to move EC on the scheme, Lyngdoh said, "This is an attempt of the BJP to block a pro-people scheme which is designed to uplift the poor and marginalised. It only exposes BJP's anti-poor and anti-development politics. It also shows that BJP has a disregard for the needs of the people of Meghalaya."

The state BJP on Thursday decided to file a complaint to the Election Commission against the opposition All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)'s manifesto promise for financial assistance to women in the state.

The Meghalaya TMC leader further said that the WE Card scheme is meant to serve the people of Meghalaya and throws light on the vision of governance put forward by Meghalaya TMC.

"Similar models have been used all over the country and in other countries where such schemes have only empowered the community to take giant strides towards development. We seek blessings and support from the people for a government that knows what it will do in the next five years unlike those who think only three months before the elections," he added.

Lyngdoh while refering to the BJP President Ernest Mawrie's statement that women had been queuing outside Meghalaya TMC kiosks to register for the scheme, said, "Meghalaya BJP President himself admitted that women across the state have lined up to register for the scheme. This proves that people are welcoming the scheme and they look forward to a government that will work for the people and also announce schemes that will be for the welfare of the poor irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and any other criteria."

WE Card Scheme was launched on December 13 by All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and as per the party, over 1.50 lakh families have registered for the scheme.

The scheme assures a guaranteed income support of Rs 1,000 every month to one woman per household in the state.

The Umroi legislator also said that the BJP "tricks" people in the name of welfare schemes before polls but opposes initiatives by other parties calling it "shortcut politics."

"Just ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Centre extended the free food scheme only for three months. Multiple sops were announced in Gujarat ahead of the elections amounting to Rs 80,000 crore, which included around Rs 29,000 crore worth of projects unveiled by the Hon'ble PM himself. Ahead of the UP elections this year, PM Modi suddenly announced Rs 20,900 crore for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will give Rs 6,000 to farmers via direct transfer. Is the Meghalaya BJP aware of these facts?" he stated.(ANI)

