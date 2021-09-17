Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Friday staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly in protest over an amendment bill for compulsory registration of weddings that they claimed will legitimise child marriages.

Defending the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the proposed legislation allows registration of marriages, but does not state anywhere that such weddings will eventually become valid.

If it is indeed a child marriage, the collector of the particular district and the officers concerned will be able to take necessary action against the families, the minister pointed out.

The Opposition termed it a "black law" and demanded that the Speaker should go for division of votes. They trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans but the bill was passed following a voice vote.

As the demand for division of votes was not taken by the House, the BJP legislators staged a walkout.

Earlier, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti said the amendment bill is a "black law and a black day" if the proposed legislation gets passed.

The MLA said the bill grants permission to child marriages.

The statement and objective of the amendment bill says that if the couple has not completed the legal age of marriage, the parents or guardians shall be responsible for submitting a memorandum within a prescribed period.

Dhariwal said even the couple can get their marriage registered, provided that they inform their families within 30 days.

Child marriages are taking place even today in Rajasthan and this is happening all over the country, the minister said.

