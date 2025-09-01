New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties, alleging that their repeated demands for ballot papers is because of their frustration over the end of booth capturing in Bihar.

Speaking at the press conference in Delhi he said, "In context of Bihar you need to remember two things and Rahul Gandhi must listen."

"Earlier during elections, how many murders used to take place and how many booths were captured. Thanks to the Election Commission, booths are not captured now in Bihar. Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav keep on demanding ballot paper time and again as they are deeply pained by the fact that they cannot capture booths now," he added.

Prasad further alleged that opposition leaders' criticism of the Election Commission was motivated by their desire to "capture booths, tear away ballot papers, and let infiltrators vote'. But now this in not going to work. "

Targeting Rahul Gandhi directly, the senior BJP leader accused the Congress MP of lacking political decency and for not condemning a recent incident where offensive remarks were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother

"Democracy functions on decency... Modiji has been verbally abused 107 times, but let's keep that aside. But his mother, who faced tough conditions and raised her children so well, you dragged her into this. Rahul Gandhi does not have an iota of shame left to come forward and say that the person was not a Congress worker, and even if he is, action will be taken against him. He has not even condemned the incident yet... This is his aggression and hatred for the Prime Minister," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the Election Commission of India's submission that claims and objections for voter registration in the Bihar draft roll will be considered even after the September 1 deadline and that they will be considered after the roll has been finalised.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, after taking note of ECI's submission, did not pass any order to extend the September 1 deadline. The process will continue until the last date of nominations and all inclusions or exclusions are integrated in the final roll, the bench recorded the ECI submissions.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by political parties seeking to extend the deadline by two weeks. It also asked the Bihar Legal Services Authority (BLSA) to issue instructions to all district legal service authorities to depute or notify para-legal volunteers to assist voters or political parties for online submission of claims, objections, and corrections.

Each volunteer shall thereafter submit a confidential report to the district and sessions judge (Chairman of DSLA) and that information from volunteers may be collated at the level of state legal service authorities, it said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, said that the political parties are filing objections seeking deletion of voters from the draft list and not any claims for inclusion. He said that no party, except the RJD and the CPI(M), have assisted the voters in filing objections. (ANI)

