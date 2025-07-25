New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha moved Suspension of Business notices on Thursday, urging a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh submitted a notice demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR process in Bihar, highlighting concerns over the voter list revision. Similarly, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also gave a notice under Rule 267, pressing for an immediate dialogue on the same issue.

Another Congress MP, Ashok Singh, moved a separate notice, seeking clarity and discussion on the Bihar SIR exercise.

Additionally, Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Neeraj Dangi and Rajani Patil also submitted Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267, reinforcing the call for a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will again reconvene at 11:00 AM today.

On the fifth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024, on Friday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in the Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for its passage along with amendments.

"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read.

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House.

The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. (ANI)

