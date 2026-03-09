New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Congress MP from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, said the opposition will hold a meeting at AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's office to discuss their no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He said 118 MPs have signed the motion, emphasising that the issue is about the Speaker's neutrality and moral standards, not numbers.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Narendra Modi Over US Ties, Calls Donald Trump a 'Dictator' and Prime Minister His 'Slave'.

The second phase of the Budget Session will begin on March 9 (Monday), and it is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative and other business is expected to be addressed primarily.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Tagore said, "We are going to have the INDIA alliance floor leaders meeting in opposition leader Kharge's office, and we are going to discuss the issue on the speaker's no-confidence motion, which has been brought in by us."

Also Read | WhatsApp Deleted Messages: Know How to Restore Your Chat History on Android and iPhone.

"118 MPs have signed it, and in the previous session itself, we submitted because we have issues with the neutrality of the speaker... This is not about numbers; it is about the moral standards and neutrality of the office of the speaker," he said.

The meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc floor leaders is set to be held at same day in the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) office in Parliament.

The meetings will focus on strengthening internal communication, coordinating floor strategies across both Houses, and preparing for issues to be raised during sessions.

The first part of the Budget session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament.

The recess allowed Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)