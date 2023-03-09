New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that the opposition in the country is "oppressed" and "harassed" by the BJP for raising their voices.

Addressing a press conference ahead of her protest and ED visit, she said, "The double engine sarkar which actually stands for "Pradhani and Adani Sarkar," works in the interests of only a few, and therefore the opposition is oppressed and harassed for raising their voices."

She said she will appear before the agency on March 11. "You can be assured of my full cooperation in the matter," she said.

Kavitha on Thursday said that a hunger strike will be held in the national capital on March 10 and that 18 political parties have said that they will participate in the protest launched to seek introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament.

"Why does the government punish the common man with bad governance and policies? Today the land of Mahatma Gandhi, that of Satya, has become the land of lies. My message to the people of India is don't give a chance to one nation--one friend government. Listen to the opposition," she added.

Kavitha said, "The Women's Reservation Bill is only a mere conversation in our country. After being introduced in 1996, it could never pass; 27 years have gone by and we are still only having a conversation."

She further thanked Sonia Gandhi for making earnest efforts to not only introduce but also convince parties to come together and pass the Women's Reservation Bill during Congress's tenure.

She also acknowledged the efforts taken by the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

"Instead of talking about the Women's Reservation Bill, everybody chose to consciously highlight the ED visits. These are shallow attempts by the BJP to divert people's attention from real issues."

The BRS leader also said that she will face Enforcement Directorate as she has not done anything wrong.

Further she said, "The Modi government made a promise to make the Women's Reservation Bill a reality in its 2014 manifesto, but despite having 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, the ruling government kept quiet. In 2019, the BJP made the same promise, and even after 303 members in the Lok Sabha, no leader talked about the bill. The intent was always missing from the BJP's agenda," she added.

MLC Kavitha requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Murmu to make the Women's Reservation Bill a reality with 33 per cent reservation since the BJP still has sessions left before the completion of its term.

She said, "If the BJP could clear the Aadhar Bill in the name of the Financial Bill to surpass the Rajya Sabha, it surely could live up to this promise."

The founder of Bharat Jagruthi, who is set to go on hunger strike tomorrow at Jantar Mantar to demand the Women's Reservation Bill, said, "Today, in comparison to global parameters, India lacks both in terms of representation and a gender parity gap that has only widened in recent years."

"Today even our neighbors are doing a better job in terms of getting more and more women into the legislative discourse, but not for the ruling government."

Kavitha further confirmed that 18 political parties and women's organizations supporting the bill will join tomorrow's protest.

She said, "Over 500 people will go on hunger strike, and over 6,000 have confirmed their presence in support of the Women's Reservation Bill."

MLC Kavitha also addressed questions pertaining to the recent ED notices and visits.

She said, "Why was the ED in a rush to question me and chose a day before my protest? It could have happened a day later as well."

"When requests were made, well within the law, to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate me at my home, they simply refused. If they can do this to a political face, imagine how much a common person, especially a woman, would have to bear with," she added.

Kavitha further said that provisions should be made to ensure women can comply with such investigations at any level, including via video calls and virtually.

In her interaction with the media, she announced that the BRS party has decided to raise this issue and take it forward to ensure correct procedures are put in place.

Kavitha said, "I am a law-abiding citizen, I'll comply and cooperate with the investigation agency as we understand their obligations towards the Government of India. But why is BL Santhosh evading the agency himself?"

"Telangana is currently on the radar of the BJP as their "Modi se pehle ED" agenda has been unleashed," she said.

While sharing a few stats, Kavitha said, "From last June, the GOI has constantly been sending its agencies to Telangana. Why? Because Telangana elections are due in November or December."

"More than 100 CBI raids, 200 ED raids, over 500 income tax raids, and 500 to 600 people have been questioned under the NIA. All of them are either politicians, members of our party, or business houses that don't subscribe to the BJP's diktats," she added.

Kavitha also raised the issue of the extension of terms of independent agency heads by the Government of India.

She said, "This is not my issue alone. In our party, 15-16 leaders have been targeted. My request to PM Modi would be to go talk to people and tell them what they have done for Telangana and India. They should try to win hearts before winning elections."

"Nine states have witnessed the BJP's pre-poll intimidation tactics, it won't work with us. We won't be intimidated; we have won people's support and will continue to do the same. We will continue to expose the BJP's failures. They have failed the army, youth, and farmers already." Kavitha added.

Kavitha also recalled Gandhari's blessing for Duryodhan and said, "Dharam, jis taraf hai, uska jay ho'. We believe in the power of truth, and that shall triumph. Even Kansa could not stop Lord Krishna's birth after several attempts. No political party or leader should think they are bigger than the Lord himself."

Responding to a question about the role of the Congress Party in the opposition, she said, "The Congress must decide its role for the people and country as a whole; it needs to think beyond its own party in the national interest. CM KCR has taken several efforts to bring together a stronger front for opposition unity, which is the belief of Hon'ble CM, and we will keep trying and ensure that this works for the people of India. The need is to become a team player and work together to defeat the BJP in 2024."

"The BJP does not believe in the existence of minorities and the weak. Our government in Telangana has proven to the entire country that the real picture of a diverse India can be easily practiced and preached if the government wants to." (ANI)

