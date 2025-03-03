New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) "Does this House have any dignity?" said Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht as heated exchanges took place in the Delhi Assembly during the discussion on the CAG report on public health infrastructure in the city with Speaker Vijender Gupta marshalling out three opposition MLAs.

During the discussion in the Assembly on Monday, the Speaker marshalled out AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh for disrupting the proceedings when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was speaking.

AAP MLAs Anil Jha and Kuldeep Kumar were also marshalled out over using "unparliamentary" language during the discussion.

The remaining AAP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Atishi walked out after that.

"You should be thankful to the Speaker. The day I sit on the chair, the opposition will be the first to be shown the door," Bisht said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report regarding public health infrastructure and the management of health services in Delhi was tabled in the Assembly on February 28.

The ruling BJP one after another slammed the previous Kejriwal government in Delhi, citing shortcomings and lapses pointed in the report. However, the AAP legislators defended the previous government of their party, saying Delhi topped the country in the health services index.

"For the past five years, we had to approach the court to get the CAG report presented. We had assured the people that once we win, we would ensure accountability for every penny spent. Now, by tabling the CAG report, we are keeping our word," Bisht said when Speaker Vijender Gupta was at presiding the House.

Six-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was elected as the deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly last week after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name.

Bisht also criticised the previous AAP government, saying, "We witnessed how the Assembly turned into a fish market under their rule. Now we are pleased to see its functioning as per rules and regulations."

Speaking about financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government allocated Rs 775.91 crore to the Delhi government without any discrimination to support public health. However, it is shameful that out of the total budget, only Rs 582.84 crore was spent."

Veteran BJP leader Bisht (67) won the recent assembly polls from Mustafabad, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes.

Before Mustafabad, Bisht represented the Karawal Nagar seat from 1998 to 2015. He won the seat again in 2020.

The maiden session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is presently underway after the BJP's decisive victory in the February 5 elections, ending the AAP's over-a-decade-long rule.

The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22. The Congress drew a blank.

