Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) State public sector undertaking Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited has signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar for the establishment of OPTCL Chair in the premier engineering institute.

It is indeed a historic moment for Odisha to collaborate with a premier institute like IIT for development of Odisha power sector, Energy Minister D S Mishra said.

"We are happy to know that IIT is not only confined to academic service but also extended its arm for the development of the state. This industry-institute interface will be a win-win situation for both with regards to research and development," Mishra said.

The MoU was signed on Friday.

He said this cooperation will enhance the technical knowhow.

OPTCL chairman Sourav Garg on Friday said IIT would be a troubleshooter for various technical issues surfacing in the power sector. It is a dream come true and we feel proud to collaborate with the best brains of the nation.

The students from IIT will have practical exposure on the real-time projects, at the same time OPTCL engineers will have an opportunity to interact with IITians and enhance their knowledge in the process, Garg said.

"Apart from education, IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to the local area and social development through structured intervention. This Chair will act as an extended arm of the R & D wing for the Odisha power sector," IIT Bhubaneswar Director Prof R V Raja Kumar said.

"These synergies are sure to create lasting impact in addressing key issues pertaining to the power sector. We also assure that the proposed Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy, SMART Grid will provide an amalgamation to both academics and industry in general," he said.

Ragunath Pratihari, Director (HRD) OPTCL emphasized on the importance of collaboration in modern development scenarios. This OPTCL Chair will enable a common platform to address issues as regards to both academics and industry, he said.

The core objectives of establishing the Chair Position of OPTCL in IIT Bhubaneswar are knowledge sharing, skill enhancement and research and development. A Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy, Smart Grid will be established under the umbrella of this Chair position, he said.

