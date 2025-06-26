Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], June 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh starting June 29, with warnings of potential flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides in several districts.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, said that the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

Also Read | 'Dreamer and Disciplined': School Teachers Recall Fond Memories of Shubhanshu Shukla As Astronaut Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station (Watch Videos).

"Almost all regions in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur at 76 mm, followed by Banjar at 75 mm. Moderate rainfall of around 55 mm was recorded in Sirmaur.People should stay away from rivers and streams; landslide risk remains high," Sharma said.

He added that light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in most parts of the state on June 26 and 27, with isolated spells of heavy rain likely in Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts.

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts during these two days. On June 27, the weather activity will intensify in Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts," he added.

Temporary weather relief is expected on June 28, but intense rains are forecasted to return on June 29 and 30.

According to Sharma, June 28 will bring a slight dip in rainfall activity, but higher reaches and mid-hill areas may still receive moderate showers. However, weather is expected to worsen again by June 29 and 30."The spell of heavy rain will resume on June 29. We have issued an orange alert for five districts, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur for heavy to very heavy rainfall," he said.

The forecast also suggests that Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla could experience significant rainfall during this period.

"Forecasts are being updated via SMS and are being regularly shared with the State Disaster Management Authority and other relevant agencies," Sharma added.

The IMD has issued a public advisory, particularly for residents and tourists in vulnerable areas, to avoid rivers, streams, and steep slopes, citing a high probability of landslides during intense rainfall spells.

"Given the ongoing monsoon activity, there is a possibility of landslides in several areas. Tourists and locals are advised not to venture near water bodies," IMD Sharma warned.

So far, rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for June has remained normal, according to IMD records. Only a few low-altitude regions have reported slightly below-average rainfall.

He asserted, "As per our long-range forecast, the state is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the entire monsoon season."

With the arrival of the monsoon in full force, the IMD has reiterated its appeal to the public to remain alert, follow official advisories, and avoid taking risks near riverbanks or landslide-prone areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)