Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) A petition challenging the single-judge Bench judgement regarding the BBMP ward delimitation exercise has been filed before a Division Bench of the High Court which has ordered notice to be issued to the government.

The petition challenges the earlier judgement which did not make references to a particular example where a single ward was divided between two different Assembly constituencies.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale heard the petition filed by the Bommanahalli MLA M Sathish Reddy on Wednesday.

Senior counsel Ravi Verma Kumar who argued the case for Reddy said that as per the Section 7(B) of the BBMP Act, wards should be demarcated within the existing Assembly constituency boundaries.

But, the Hulimavu ward was divided between the Bommanahalli and Bengaluru South Assembly constituencies.

The petition claims that the government had not followed its own guidelines in the issue and that resulted in confusion among voters.

This plea was made before a single-judge Bench earlier but the issue was not considered in the order made by it.

