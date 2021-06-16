New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): In a long-awaited and major reform in defence manufacturing, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board, currently a subordinate office of the Ministry of Defence, into seven government-owned corporate entities with professional management, sources said.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting which was held today.

