Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Indian economy will transform if it fulfils the demand for organic food all over the world and the dairy sector can play a big role in achieving that.

"Now the time has come for India to move towards natural farming. If India fulfils the demand for organic food all over the world, then India's economy will be transformed," said Shah while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India in Gandhinagar.

He further said that the Dairy sector can play a big role in achieving India's ambitions in the field of Organic Farming.

"Domesticating 2-3 cows can help organic farming in 30 acres of land." He added.

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI), based in Anand district of Gujarat, is the apex organization for the cooperative dairy sector.

Its members include federal dairy cooperatives of states and union territories. The primary objective of NCDFI is to facilitate the working of dairy cooperatives through coordination, networking and advocacy.

"At present organic farming is taken up in an area of 38.09 lakh hectares in the country including 6.19 lakh hectares under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), 1.23 lakh hectares under Namami Gange Programme, 4.09 lakh hectares under BPKP (Natural Farming), and 26.57 lakh hectares under National Program for Organic Production (NPOP)," according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The government has been promoting organic/natural farming through dedicated schemes namely Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development in North East Region (MOVCDNER). Farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 31000.(ANI)

