Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the special orientation programme being organised for the MLAs will act as a benchmark for quality debates and legislative work in the state assembly during the ensuing sessions.

Mann was addressing the legislators during the inaugural session of the orientation programme here in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, according to an official release.

This is a path breaking initiative that will bring qualitative change in the functioning of the assembly, he said.

People have elected the MLAs with a whopping mandate and they have high expectations from them, Mann said, adding that these aspirations could be cherished through active participation of the MLAs in debates and law making procedures.

The time has come when all political parties in the state must sink their differences and work in tandem with each other for safeguarding the interests of the state, noted Mann.

The political parties in other states unite for the common cause of their state and its people but this feature is missing in the state, he said.

Mann said this is the need of hour to ensure that issues of the state are resolved at the earliest.

Citing an example of a “faulty” decision of the Union government to supply coal to the state from its allotted coal mine via sea route, the CM said this arbitrary decision is “irrational”.

The state uses this coal for producing paddy which plays a key role in filling the food bowl of the country, Mann said, adding Punjab is being made to bear high expense of coal just which is “unjustified, intolerable and unwarranted”.

Punjabis do not remain isolated from politics and they take active interests in the political environment concerning them, he stated.

He said both the opposition and ruling parties are a catalyst for healthy democracy, stressing they should play an active role for quality discussions in the House.

Homework is very important for quality debates by the MLAs, he said, adding that all the legislatures must come prepared for these debates.

In his address, Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh described the disruption practices during debates on important issues in Parliament or Vidhan Sabha Sessions as a part of the parliamentary system.

Citing an example, he said if our suggestions (disruptions) regarding not bringing the farm law had been taken into consideration in time; the ruling party would not have had to face the brunt of the farmers' struggle for a year.

He said MLAs should take advantage of zero hour and others to raise issues related to their assembly segments.

He told the MLAs to equip themselves with deep knowledge about the legislative functioning to ensure better facilities to the people.

Earlier, Speaker of Punjab Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan, said the orientation programme will help a lot in improving the quality of debates and proceedings of the House.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa suggested that a cluster of MLAs be formed and Legislative assistants be associated with them.

He said that this will help the MLAs in aptly raising the matters pertaining to their concern.

