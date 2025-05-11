Agartala, May 11 (PTI) ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPCL), a subsidiary of ONGC, and Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd are jointly developing a 250 MW battery energy system, an official said here on Sunday.

Under the project, power generated from solar power will be stored in the battery energy system and will be available for distribution through power substations during peak hours.

"We have floated a joint venture with the Assam Power Development Corporation to set up a 250-MW battery energy system in Assam. The technology is new to store solar power through a battery energy system for using it during the peak hours or at night when solar energy generation goes off," the official said.

According to him, since the concept is new to energy players, the setting up of a 250 MW battery energy system will be implemented in a phased manner.

"The battery energy system is just like a warehouse where the power generated from solar sources will be stored in the facility, and later it will be supplied during peak hours or at night," he explained.

He said the proposed facility is the first such initiative in the northeastern region to ensure proper storage and optimum utilisation of solar power, and will be a game changer for solar energy in the region.

