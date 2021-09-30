New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's dancing skills on Thursday after the minister posted a video of himself shaking a leg with people in a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet last night, Rijiju posted a video from his visit to Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man Duped of Rs 46.21 Lakh by Fraudsters After Being Lured To Invest in e-Commerce Company in Jaisalmer.

Tagging the video of his dance with the people, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said, "This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh."

Commenting on the video, Modi said, "Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh."

Also Read | Rajasthan: 2 Children Die, 3 Others Fall Sick Due to Suspected Food Poisoning in Jaipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)