Jaisalmer, September 30: An incident of fraud has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer where a man was duped of over Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of getting handsome returns after investing in an e-commerce company. According to a report by TOI, as many as three people were arrested by the Bhaniyana police for cheating the man of Rs 46.21 lakh by luring him to invest in the company. Mumbai: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 4.50 Lakh by Fraudster While Seeking Refund for Cancelled Air Tickets.

The report informs that the accused have been identified as Raghuveerdas Vaishnav, a resident of Gingala, Ajay Mund resident of Bhatelai, and Ugmaraj alias Kailash, from Osian. As soon as the incident was reported, Police swung to action and registered a case into the matter. Mumbai: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Fraudster Posing As Telco Executive on Pretext of Updating KYC Details.

The report quotes SP Ajay Singh saying that Achlaram, a resident of Ratdia under Bhaniyana police station, filed a report stating that the men took away Rs 46.21 lakh from him in the name of investment. The victim later realised that he was duped of the whopping amount.

