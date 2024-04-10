Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections coinciding with the summer, Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Nikunja Dhal said that the authorities were aware of the possible heatwave condition during the polling period and the mission is zero casualties in heat waves.

Nikunja Dhal said, "We are preparing ourselves to face minimum voter inconvenience. Our mission is zero casualty in heat waves. We will create awareness among the voters and precautions to take while they are coming to vote. We will have ambulances available to take care of any emergency case. We will have a mobile health unit. We will have para-medical staff travelling with all the sectors. We will have ORS packets with the mobile parties.

He further said that they will have Asha workers deployed in polling stations.

"There will be a three-tier system to combat heat wave conditions. The health department is establishing heatstroke wards in all the prime health centres. Drinking water facilities will be provided in all booths," he added.

On his visit to four Lok Sabha constituencies Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Nikunja Dhal said that he had visited and reviewed the Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Dhenkanal parliament constituency.

"I interacted with Police, District Election Officers and other concerned officers to review the poll preparedness and law and order situation there. In the coming day, I will visit the Ganjam district where I will review the Berhampur, Aska and Kandhamal lok sabha seats," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

