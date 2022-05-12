Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) West Bengal Agriculture Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Thursday said around 1.44 lakh farmers who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rain in December-January will receive Rs 112.8 crore as insurance amount.

Untimely rain during late last year and early 2022 had damaged crops such as potato and pulses in many South Bengal districts, prompting farmers to opt for re-sowing.

"There has been crop loss in both West and East Midnapore, Hooghly, South and North 24 Parganas districts. Nearly 1.44 lakh farmers will be getting insurance worth Rs 112.8 crore," Chattopadhyay told PTI.

Chattopadhyay had earlier said the state government is assessing the crop damage, and also advised farmers to take necessary steps to protect their produce from pest attacks.

Re-sowing was done only on 20-25 per cent of the harvest area, as per experts.

