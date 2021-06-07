New Delhi [Indi], June 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that 1,49,11,649 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories to be administered.

The ministry further informed that the Centre has so far provided 24,60,80,900 doses of COVID vaccines to states and union territories, both through the free of cost category and through the direct state procurement category.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 23,11,69,251 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination started on May 1, 2021.

Under the Strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre.

"It would continue to make these doses available to the state government totally free of cost as was being done earlier," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases and 2,427 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 61 days. On April 5,96,982 cases were reported. On Sunday, the country reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,89,09,975 including 2,71,59,180 recoveries, 3,49,186 deaths and 14,01,609 active cases.

The national Recovery Rate has increased to 93.94 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 6.21 per cent. (ANI)

