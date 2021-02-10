Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) Altogether 1,08,512 health workers in Assam have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far after 8,998 were inoculated on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Covishield vaccine was administered to 8,301 beneficiaries at 211 session sites while 697 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 29 sites. No case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported during the day.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the disease in the state on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,086, while 27 new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 2,17,256, the NHM bulletin said.

The current death rate is 0.50 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The 27 new cases include 15 from Dibrugarh and five from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The new cases were detected out of 16,486 tests with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 333. The total tests conducted so far have reached 66,03,122. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 17, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,490. Three other patients have migrated out of the state.

