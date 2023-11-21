New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, along with other saffron outfits, will extend invitations to as many as 10 crore families across two lakh villages to an event by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, ahead of the scheduled consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

The programme is scheduled to be held from January 1 to 15, just ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, next year.

Speaking to ANI, VHP chief Alok Kumar said, "We will invite 10 crore families to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi programme. Will give them haldi akshat (grounded rice mixed with turmeric) brought directly from the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya along with a photo of Lord Ram, a miniature temple that they can install at their houses and worship and an invitation to come and watch the 'Pran Pratishta Karyakram' of Shri Ram."

The VHP chief added since all devotees of Lord Ram can't be asked to reach Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple, they should consider any temple in their vicinity as Ayodhya and offer prayers in accordance with traditional rituals, he added.

"The devotees should chant the mantra for victory coined by the seers -- "Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram" -- and watch the live telecast of the grand consecration of the Ayodhya temple while also offering prayers and aarti. While we can't invite 15 crore devotees to Ayodhya, they should consider any local shrine as the Ayodhya temple and gather there for prayers. They should perform puja and offer prayers to Lord Ram in accordance with rituals. We will arrange a live screening of the event and they can catch it live even while performing the Aarti," Kumar said.

"Those who took part in the movement for the construction of a grand temple for Ram Lalla, sacrificing their all, will also be invited to have a darshan (sighting) of Ram Lalla. The VHP will take care of all the arrangements for this," he added.

As per a statement issued by the saffron outfit, VHP workers, along with those of other organisations, will visit devotees across cities and villages of Uttar Pradesh between January 1 and 15 with Akshat Kalash to invite them to the grand event.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12.45 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ram Mandir next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been invited by members of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust to the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, next year.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020. (ANI)

