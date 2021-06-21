Noida, Jun 21 (PTI) The number of anti-coronavirus vaccinations done in Gautam Buddh Nagar has crossed the 10-lakh mark, with the district staying on the second spot in Uttar Pradesh in inoculation, official data showed on Monday.

According to statistics available on Cowin portal, over 19,000 vaccinations were done on Monday at 120 sites, including 77 government and 43 private facilities.

So far, the total number of vaccinations done in Gautam Buddh Nagar (10,19694) is only behind capital Lucknow (12,49,173) in terms of absolute numbers in the state, according to the data.

Of the total vaccinations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 9,00,833 are first dose and 1,18,861 second dose. Also, of the total doses administered, 9,30,122 were Covishield and 89,572 Covaxin, it showed.

Of the total vaccinations done, adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was recorded only in 0.002 per cent cases, according to the information on Cowin website.

In terms of gender, vaccines have been administered to 5,61,450 males, 3,39,125 females, it showed.

The data suggests 258 vaccines were administered to people in the “others” category, which includes transgenders.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 63,000 cases of the coronavirus and 466 deaths linked to the disease, according to official figures. The district has 121 active cases, as on Monday, official data showed.

