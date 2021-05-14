150 Oxygen Cylinders received from the United Kingdom-based British Oxygen Company were delivered this morning at Patna Airport by Indian Air Force (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): To combat the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian government has so far dispatched 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 6,497 ventilators/Bi-PAP, and about 4.2 lakhs Remdesivir vials to various states and union territories (UTs) which were received as foreign aid.

An official press release stated that these items were delivered between April 27 and May 13 this year.

It said that major consignments were received on May 12 and 13 from countries like Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland, and Greece which included 1,506 oxygen concentrators, 434 oxygen cylinder, and 58 ventilators/ BiPAP/ CPAP.

"The Government of India, at the forefront of the 'Whole of government' approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19 has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries/departments of Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to states and UTs," the release said.

It said that effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise.

"The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis," the release said.

It said a dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations.

This cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2. (ANI)

