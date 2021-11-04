New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India has administered over 107.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,885 new cases and 461 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload stands at 1,48,579 which is the lowest in 253 days.

Also Read | India Reports 12,885 New COVID-19 Cases, 461 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Decline to 1.48 Lakh.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.43 per cent, lowest since March 2020.

With 15,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country have been increased to 3,37,12,794.

Also Read | Happy Diwali 2021: Here's How To Send WhatsApp GIFs & Stickers.

The daily positivity rate is 1.21 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 31 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)