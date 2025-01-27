Ranchi, Jan 27 (PTI) Over 13 lakh quintals of paddy have so far been sourced from 724 procurement centres across Jharkhand in the 2024-25 fiscal, officials said on Monday.

The figure was disclosed during a meeting of the state cooperative development committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.

The procurement started from December 15 with a target to procure 60 lakh quintals of paddy in the fiscal.

"As of January 25, a total of 1,306,356 quintals of paddy have been purchased from 724 procurement centres across the state. Given the limited time for the procurement season, efforts are being made to activate the remaining 75 centres to achieve the target," the officials informed Tiwari, according to a release.

Tiwari said the cooperative development's plans should be decided based on the resources of the state and needs of the people.

The officials also stated that Jharkhand had fixed a target to produce 3 lakh tonnes of fish for the financial year 2023-24.

"Around 2.57 lakh tonnes of fish have been produced compared to 2.80 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. Under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, efforts are being made to form fishery cooperative societies in each district. As of now, 33 primary fishery cooperatives have been established out of the targeted 50 for 2024-25," the release said.

