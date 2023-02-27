Kolkata, February 27: A voter turnout of over 13 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the by-election to West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district on Monday, an election official said. The polling has been peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, the official said. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Nearly 13% Voter Turnout Recorded in Till 9 AM, Polling Continues Amid Tight Security.

" Till 9 am, 13.37 per cent polling was recorded. So far, it is completely peaceful, and no untoward incident has been reported," Sanjoy Basu, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, told PTI. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. Sagardighi Assembly By-Election 2023: Voting Begins for Bypoll in West Bengal's Murshidabad District.

The TMC has fielded Debashish Banerjee, BJP nominee is Dilip Saha, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas. The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

