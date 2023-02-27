Sagardighi, February 27: Voting for the by-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district began at 7 am on Monday, amid tight security, a poll official said. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas. The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins in 59 of 60 Constituencies, Over 21 Lakh Voters to Seal Electoral Fate of 369 Candidates.

Apart from more than 60 per cent minority population, the rural seat also has around 18.5 per cent Scheduled Caste and 6.5 per cent Scheduled Tribe population. It has approximately 2.3 lakh voters.

