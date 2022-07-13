New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, over 150 officials of subordinate services, who have completed five years of postings in various Delhi government departments, have so far been transferred in an ongoing exercise, officials said on Wednesday.

At a meeting last month, the chief secretary of the Delhi government had directed the heads of departments to prepare lists of the staff members posted in their departments for more than five years and transfer them.

"All the departments have identified such junior-level officers, including those in the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service, personal sections of the heads of departments, who have spent more than five years on the same post, and started transferring them. It is an ongoing process and more transfers will take place in the coming days," a senior officer in the city government said.

More than half of the Delhi government's junior-level officials, numbering around 8,000, are going to be transferred under the exercise.

The officials said according to the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) guidelines, the employees posted on sensitive posts need to be rotated every year, while those serving on non-sensitive posts should be transferred after five years.

All the departments, including the services department, are carrying out the reshuffle exercise to transfer the officials who are working on non-sensitive posts for over five years.

The extensive exercise will involve all officials, including those working in the personal sections of the heads of departments and secretaries for a long duration, as it has been observed that some staff come back to the personal section after a break of a few months to nullify the tenure instructions, the officials said.

Under the exercise, the lists of the officials to be transferred were provided to the cadre-controlling authorities for reshuffling them. The heads of departments will provide an action-taken report to the government after completing the exercise, the officials added.

A section of the officials expressed apprehension that the mass transfers from different departments in one go may affect the functioning of the departments as the newcomers will take time to settle down and understand the specifics of their new postings.

