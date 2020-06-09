India News | Over 19k Migrant Returnees Have Been Provided Work by PWD: Pilot

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that over 19,000 migrants who returned to the state from other parts of the country have been provided employment by the Public Works Department in road development and other projects.

He said providing relief to workers was the primary goal of the Congress government and noted that during the lockdown various road development works had to be stopped in the state.

Efforts were made to resume work as soon as permission was granted in the revised lockdown so that more workers could get employment quickly, the deputy chief minister said.

He said that a plan was made to carry out 2,678 development works related to about 8,590 km of roads costing Rs 3,700 crore. Presently, 746 works have been started in the state.

He said that most of the works are for road construction and development. Besides, a large number of works have also been started on national highways, PPP and building construction related works.

The Public Works Department minister said that in time of such a crisis, these works will be given priority so that more and more workers can get relief.

