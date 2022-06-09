New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Over 20 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a building in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday morning, a fire department official said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Police said, the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and residents of the building were rescued with the help of the fire tender staff.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said that a call about a fire in a house near Shah Masjid at Batla House was received at 8.48 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire had broken out in a five-storey building. It had started from meter boards and later spread to the third floor. More than 20 people were rescued and the blaze was brought under control," he said.

Nine people had inhaled smoke and sustained minor injuries.

"They were taken to AIIMS trauma centre by CATS Ambulance where they were treated for their injuries," the official said.

Four bikes, two scooters, a cycle along with nine electric panel boxes were also burnt in the fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said that the fire started on the ground floor of the house that was being used for parking vehicles of the residents.

"Crime team was called to the spot to unearth the cause of the fire," she said, adding that in case some fault is found, legal action will be taken accordingly.

