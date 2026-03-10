Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 10 (ANI): Over 200 members joined the National People's Party (NPP), an NDA alliance partner, during a joining ceremony held in Imphal on Monday, where party leaders also strongly condemned the recent attack on youths from Manipur in Delhi.

The joining programme was held at Classic Grande in Chingmeirong in the presence of several party leaders, including NPP National Vice President Irengbam Hemochandra, National General Secretary (Political) Mmhonlumo Kikon, National Security in-charge Saidul Khan, and NPP Manipur State President Dr Lhorho S Phoze.

Party leaders said that among the newly inducted members, around 35 were from the BJP and had been serving as Mandal presidents and other executive members.

Addressing the gathering, Mmhonlumo Kikon stressed the need for unity among the people of the Northeast. He stated that many major national parties make promises but often fail to properly implement policies for the welfare of the region.

Kikon said the National People's Party is a party rooted in the Northeast and better understands the issues and aspirations of the people in the region. "Since we know each other well and understand the ground realities, we can serve the people of the Northeast better," he said.

Reacting to the recent attack on youths from Manipur in Delhi, Kikon said such incidents must be taken seriously by the central government. He added that the NPP has strongly condemned the incident and that party president Conrad Sangma, who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, had also spoken out against the attack.

"Everyone in this country should respect one another," he said.

Meanwhile, NPP Manipur State President Dr Lhorho S Phoze described the attack on Manipuri youths in Delhi as unfortunate. He urged the government to include more content about the Northeast region in school textbooks so that people across the country develop a better understanding of the region and its people. (ANI)

