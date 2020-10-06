Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said over 200 rapes and more than 600 kidnappings took place in August 2020 in various districts of West Bengal, according to official reports.

Tagging state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his tweet, he wrote that this is a cause of concern.

Also Read | Telangana EAMCET Exam Result 2020 Declared, 75.29% Candidates Qualify.

Dhankhar took to Twitter and tagged Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police stating, "Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 in August 2020 as per official reports indicate a worrisome state of crime against women -- a cause of concern. Time to douse fire under feet and put law and order in place before attending flames elsewhere."

West Bengal Governor's tweet comes in the backdrop of Hathras incident.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Blue Dart Says It Will Offer Supply Chain Solution For Vaccine Transportation.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a rally in Kolkata against the recent Hathras incident and lashed out at the governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre stating that the BJP was the "biggest pandemic." She also said that protest rallies against the party will be held across the state.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)