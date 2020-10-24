New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police issued over 2,000 challans on Saturday for violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said.

A total of 1,856 challans were issued to those who were found not wearing masks, three challans for spitting and 117 challans were issued to those found violating social distancing norms, according to the Delhi Police data.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Responds to BJP Leadership’s ‘Gandhi’s Don’t Care’ Remark , Says Unlike UP, Govts in Punjab, Rajasthan Never Deny Girl Was Raped.

A total of 2,066 challans have been issued for various violations till 4 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Citing the collective data, the Delhi Police said since June 15, 4,23,762 challans have been issued for mask violation, 3,093 challans for spitting and 33,301 challans for violation of social distancing norms.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ABP News-C Voter Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP+ Predicted to Win 135-159 Seats, RJD-Congress-Left 77-98.

A total of 3,71,974 masks have been distributed to needy people so far, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)