Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) More than 21,000 devotees had a darshan of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on the fourth day of the annual pilgrimage on Sunday, officials said.

A total of 21,512 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine on the Himalayas in south Kashmir on Sunday, they said.

The pilgrims included 15,758 males, 4,723 females, 300 children, 129 sadhus, 17 sadhvis, three transgenders and 582 security forces, officials said.

The total number of pilgrims who visited the cave shrine in the first four days of the 38-day yatra has risen to 69,484, they added.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage has reached three as a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died due to cardiac arrest, they said.

Rakesh Kumar Soni, 49, a resident of Pant Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, fell sick at Baltal. He was referred to a hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to officials.

