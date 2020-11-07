New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhi's Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday.

Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illegal firecrackers were stored in a shop in Raja Puri in Dabri, they said.

On reaching the spot, the police found 34.6 kg of unauthorised crackers in possession of Bansal, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

The shopkeeper has been arrested and a case registered in this regard under sections of the Explosives Act at Dabri police station, the police said.

Amid rising pollution levels and a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30.

Given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, bursting of firecrackers is not favourable "for the large cause of community health", the government had said in its order.

